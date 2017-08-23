4-day traffic enforcement operation underway in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A four-day traffic enforcement operation led by the Bluffton Police Department (PD) and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is in full effect.

According to a statement from Bluffton PD, “Motorists that break the law will be targeted during a four-day operation.”

Drivers can expect heightened traffic enforcement on US Highway 278 and SC Highway 170 during the following hours:

  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Wednesday, August 23)
  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Friday, August 25)
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Tuesday, August 29)
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Thursday, August 31)

“We had two fatal accidents along Highway 278 in three weeks this summer. Motorists need to know they can’t disobey the speed limit, or any other moving violation and get away with it. If this means we need to get out there and write tickets for the public to learn, that’s what we are going to do,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning.

The traffic enforcement operations will also enforce South Carolina State Laws, with emphasis on traffic moving violations, equipment violations and texting while driving.

The operation will also include the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Hardeeville Police Department, and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

