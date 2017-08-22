White judge wins $90K discrimination suit in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports former DeKalb County Magistrate Judge Tracy Dorfman accused Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl Anderson of firing her last year so that Anderson could appoint more black judges to the court.

Dorfman alleged instead of retaining her, Anderson replaced her with two black judges who had less experience.

The DeKalb Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve the settlement on July 6. Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson says she supported settling the case because both parties agreed it was fair.

In response to Dorfman’s allegations, an attorney for the county government wrote that Anderson said Dorfman’s claims were unfounded.