What you need to know to help seniors evacuate during an emergency situation

Kim Gusby

We’re halfway through hurricane season — and less than a month away from the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

When it comes to keeping our older loved ones safe, preparation is key.

YELLOW DOT is a free statewide program that tells first responders where to find your important medical information so they can provide care quickly in an emergency.

Patti Lyons, president of Senior Citizens, Inc., joins the conversation with important evacuation information.

Click here to learn more, call (912) 236-0363.

