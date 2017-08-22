UPDATE: Navy commander says sailors’ remains found in warship’s compartment

By Published:
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, tugboats from Singapore assist the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as it steers towards Changi Naval Base, Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asia. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via AP)

SINGAPORE (AP) — The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain on Tuesday, a day after the warship’s collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.

Adm. Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials had found one body, which they were in the process of identifying.

The focus of the search for the missing sailors shifted Tuesday to the damaged destroyer’s flooded compartments. The collision on Monday tore a gaping hole in the McCain’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms. Five sailors were injured.

