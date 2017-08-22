Trump to hold campaign-style rally in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC News) – President Trump is set to hold a rally reminiscent of campaign days Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona.

His trip comes as many are still evaluating Monday’s policy speech which promised a winning strategy for Afghanistan but offered few details.

“I will not say when we are going to attack – but attack we will!” the president said.

His focus is stopping terrorists by clamping down on neighboring Pakistan, a haven for the Taliban and other terrorist groups.

Trump said that conditions on the ground, not timetables, will determine when the U.S. will withdraw.

In the primetime address, Trump also took a moment to call for unity.

“The young men and women we send to fight our wars abroad deserve to return to a country that is not at war with itself at home,” he said. “We cannot remain a force for peace in the world if we are not at peace with each other.”

The question for tonight: Will there be peace and unity in Phoenix?

