Tailspin, ‘Friends of Oatland Island’ invite you to help raise money for Oatland Island Wildlife Center

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The Oatland Island Wildlife Center is home to more than 150 animals from different species.

It provides a quality learning experience and a safe environment for locals, visitors and students.

The Center is one of the places in the Coastal Empire that was hit hardest by Hurricane Matthew last year.

All of the damages still aren’t repaired yet and can be costly, that’s why community partners like Tailspin are stepping in to help, but they’d like you get involved too!

‘Tailspin Pet Stuff’ has been taking donations this month for Oatland Island and you can click ‘play’ to learn more about their partnership and some of the fun programs the wildlife center offers. You can also visit their website.

Check out the details for their latest fundraising event, below:

The Self-Serve Dog Wash

When: Saturday, August 26th

Where: Savannah, Pooler, Whitemarsh Island Tailspin Locations

ALL proceeds go to the Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

-And-

Their Paint with a Purpose party coming up in September. At least 50% of the proceeds will go directly back to The Oatland Island Wildlife Center: