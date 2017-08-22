Savannah Speech & Hearing Center shares importance of learning American Sign Language

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Did you know that American Sign Language is the 4th most studied modern language at colleges and universities in the United States?

Sign Language is something many people may not need to use on a daily basis, but learning it can certainly make the difference in a lot of people’s lives.

Beth McIntosh of the Savannah Speech and Hearing Center visited The Bridge on Tuesday to help us learn more about the agency that’s been serving our area since 1954.

McIntosh tells us the staff works with people of all ages who need audiology and speech services and they’re always looking for volunteers.

Parents, click ‘play’ to learn what signs indicate that you child could have hearing or speech problems.

If you’re interested in taking an American Sign Language Class, McIntosh told us they will announce the opening on their website soon, or you can call: (912) 355-4601 for more information.