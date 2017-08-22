Savannah Children’s Museum to Host Second ‘Healthy Me’ Event

SAVANNAH, GA – Aug. 16, 2017 – Savannah Children’s Museum will host a day of healthy living and family fun, showcasing our many health and wellness programs and great community partnerships. The event, called “Healthy Me,” will take place on Saturday, September 9th from 10 am to 2 pm at Savannah Children’s Museum, 655 Louisville Rd. Savannah, GA 31401.

“Savannah Children’s Museum is invested in bringing hands-on edible food education to the community by sharing gardening and cooking with children, by providing the tools necessary to incorporate healthy foods into their diet and by promoting exercise and movement as an activity that can be fun and enjoyed every day,” said Jesse Rosenblum, Director of Community Advocacy and Food Education.

The event will feature Coastal Heritage Society’s Mobile Museum programs, including Charlie Cart, Cooking Matters and Bonnie’s Garden. Savannah Children’s Museum educators will also be leading interactive programming at several of the Savannah Children’s Museum exhibits that encourage fitness.

Many of our community partners will be on-site, including Yogi Palz offering a kids yoga class, Loop It Up Savannah leading activities with food and art, Healthy Savannah sharing about health and wellness, and the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah will be leading activities and crafts.

We encourage families to participate in our healthy picnic contest at Sugar Beet Bluff, located adjacent to Savannah Children’s Museum. To enter, take a picture of your picnic spread, post on Facebook and tag Savannah Children’s Museum. Send the photo via Facebook messenger to our Savannah Children’s Museum Facebook page. One lucky family will have the chance to win two tickets to our Harry Potter-themed Frogwarts event in October!

“Healthy Me” is included in the cost of museum admission, $7.50 for all guests 18 months and older. This event is free for Coastal Heritage Society members.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences to the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic cultural resources in Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.