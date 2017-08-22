Our Hometown: J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center hosts inaugural fundraising gala

It’s mission is to provide ‘affordable health care for all.’

This Friday, August 25, join the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center as it holds its inaugural “Inspired” Fundraising Gala in Savannah State University’s Ballroom.

The charity-driven event is an effort to sustain the organization’s health care services.

The night begins at 7 pm with a silent auction. The gala gets underway at 8 pm.

There will be live entertainment by the JDW Music Group.

Chatham County Commissioner James ‘Jay’ Jones will serve as the keynote speaker.

News 3’s Kim Gusby will serve as emcee.

Tickets are still available.

For more information, call: (912) 721-6746.