News 3 explores eclipse myths and superstitions

So over the centuries, people have attached all kinds of myths and superstitions to an eclipse. And, as News 3’s Martin Staunton shows us, though the stories may have changed, there are still plenty of strange beliefs about an eclipse.

The solar eclipse defied explanation for millennia. Cultures around the world watched an eclipse with fear and wonder .

According to Dr. Virginia Estabrook, an Armstrong State University Anthropology Professor, “Before electricity, people were really paying attention to what was going on in the skies.”

What many saw in the sky during an eclipse in ancient times prompted much of the global population to cower in fear, fueled by their explanations of what was happening with the sun and the moon.

Dr. Estabrook says many cultures saw animals attacking the sun or moon when they viewed an eclipse.

“We’ve got a Viking myth that has wolves trying to go after the sun. We have Vietnamese myth where a frog is trying to eat the sun. We have bears trying to eat the sun in Siberia. We have all sorts of animals that were kind of going after the sun and trying to get a bite of it.”

Dr. Mohamed Mukhtar, a professor of African and Middle Eastern History, says the fear of an eclipse, generated by myths and legends, is alive and well in the 21st century.

The modern day myths say cooks and women carrying babies are vulnerable to the power an eclipse.

Dr. Mukhtar says, “A pregnant woman shouldn’t be out. She has to be indoors.”

Dr. Estabrook adds, “It seems to have a basis in the Aztec believe that that eclipses are somehow detrimental or really scary, that women need to stay inside. So that they somehow won’t be messed with by the eclipse.”

Dr. Mukhtar explains, ” Until today, there are people who believe don’t cook during the eclipse because this food is going to be poisoned.”

The perceived power of an eclipse fueled prayers among Christians, as catastrophe is tied to biblical mentions of an eclipse.

Dr. Estabrook says, “The times that we see eclipses in the Bible, like during the death of Jesus Christ, the sun goes dark. There was some kind of veil in the temple that tears and all this stuff, and this eclipse is this really dramatic, horrible thing. There was really no kind of biblical explanation for why this occurs time to time. So this was really super scary for people.”

Some cultures in South America made the fear of an eclipse a real mortal danger for people, as human sacrifice, depicted in Mel Gibson’s “Apocalypto,” was the rule of the day to appease the divine. Religion and the supernatural were the only explanations people in many cultures used to explain what caused an eclipse.

Dr. Estabrook explains, ” Eclipses are more scary in medieval Europe, especially during the dark ages when, it was sort of before we started getting science, a sort of scientific understanding of the natural world up to speed. Until we get into you know 16th, 17th century Europe, explanations for the world, in the religious world, the supernatural world, they’re all, you know, there’s no division between what’s going on in the supernatural world and what’s going on in the natural world.”

There is an African legend that views the eclipse as a time for conflict resolution.

Dr. Estabrook explains, “The botimalimba who believe eclipses or caused by the sun and moon fighting and so in order to stop fighting people have to, basically reconcile their own differences.”

Dr. Mukhta adds, “To stop this darkness we have to sort out our problems.”

So an eclipse was almost like a day of atonement?

“Exactly! Maybe the African legend is telling us something. Because the world right now is at the, on the brink of devastation.”