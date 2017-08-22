Historians: Confederate emblem ‘symbol of racial terror’

The Associated Press Published:
Hjalmberi Shytox
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, Hjalmberi Shytox of Purvis, Miss., carries a Mississippi state flag in front of the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., while participating in a rally in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. White supremacists waved the Confederate battle flag amid Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 violence in Virginia, prompting critics to say Mississippi should remove the symbol from its state banner. Critics said the same thing two years ago after an avowed white supremacist killed black worshippers in South Carolina, and nothing changed. The same leaders who control Mississippi flag legislation remain in office.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Historians in Mississippi say the Confederate battle emblem is a “symbol of racial terror” that needs to be stripped from the state flag.

Thirty-four professors released a statement this week saying they expect questions from students about the recent white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, where some participants carried the rebel flag.

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate symbol.

The professors from public and private universities say Mississippi legislators adopted the flag in 1894 to assert white supremacy. They say it “ignores the reality of the African-American experience, and it limits the scope of what Mississippi has been, is, and can be.”

Voters kept the flag in a 2001 referendum. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said if the design is reconsidered, it should happen in another statewide election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s