Fundraising gala recognizes ‘heart and soul’ of May Street Y

Savannah’s West Broad Street YMCA has a rich history in the Coastal Empire.

It’s one of the few remaining YMCA’s born in the days of segregation.

The agency offers summer and after school programs, fitness, health services and job opportunities… but that takes support.

Dr. Keenya G. Mosley, WBSYMCA Board of Director, joins the conversation with information on an upcoming event designed to highlight the work of the community that supports the children of the Y.

The Heart & Soul of May Street Gala is a fun night of fundraising, live music, a silent and live auction, several Heritage recognitions, and a delicious meal. Please be a part of this amazing evening by supporting the outreach of the West Broad Street YMCA. Semi-formal attire.