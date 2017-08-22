Free speech questioned as companies block white supremacists

(NBC) — Many of the groups promoting hate and violence have drawn support and financing through the internet, using websites that have long considered themselves pillars of free expression.

But now that seems to be changing, as the companies try to make it harder for these groups to reach online audiences.

Before violence spilled onto the streets of Charlottesville, the white supremacist groups behind the rally were organizing across the internet in public view.

Now Silicon Valley is kicking them offline, and it’s stirring up a constitutional debate.

Platforms like Google, Facebook, and GoFundMe are now cutting off hate groups, banning them from using their services to communicate and fund raise.

CEO Tim Cook says Apple has now blacklisted them from its payment platforms.

Paypal- one of the largest payment processors in the world – is now canceling accounts for several organizations.

Even dating site OkCupid recently banned white supremacist Chris Cantwell for life.

Tweeting “There’s no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love.”

The internet blockade has forced some groups to search for new homes online.

Many on the right are joining new social media site Gab, which says it allows what some call hate speech—but with “limits.”

“So, long as they’re not inciting violence, so long as they’re not advocating for criminality, so long as they’re not doing any harm to public in regards to the law, they’re allowed to speak,” said Utsav Sanduja, Gab chief communications officer.

As hate groups are banned from popular online tools, First Amendment scholars say tech companies are navigating a fine line on what can be said and done on the internet.

“They have a right to police themselves,” said David Greene, Electronic Frontier Foundation Civil Liberties Director. “They have a right to decide who their users are, what content’s going up on their platforms. It’s just in exercising their right as a matter of policy, we urge them to do so in a way that – which is transparent, which they are accountable.”

But with billions of users, it’s a difficult if not impossible task for tech companies to enforce their policies consistently.