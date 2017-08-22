Expect delays on Oglethorpe as crews remove damaged 100-year-old live oak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All Care Tree company will remove a live oak tree on West Oglethorpe Avenue today beginning at 9 a.m. Westbound Oglethorpe Ave. will be closed between Bull Street and Whitaker Street from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today, Aug. 22, for the emergency tree removal. Traffic will be detoured north on Bull Street to State Street and south on Whitaker Street, back to Oglethorpe Ave.

City officials claim the removal is a result of damage caused by a company tying a water line for a new restaurant in the area.

On Aug. 3, the city sent a Notice of Violation to Dustcom Limited, Inc. citing that on July 18, Dustcom was tying in a water line for a new restaurant at 12 W. Oglethorpe Ave. The claim states construction crews dug a hole in the median without notifying the city and violated the project’s right-of-way permit. Officials say the hole was dug too close to the tree and the excavation severely damaged the tree’s root system, including the structural root.

The city issued a stop-work order and assessed the condition of the tree, and requested a third-party assessment from a private arborist. City arborists and the private arborist concluded that the root system was damaged to such an extent that the tree could not be saved, and recommended removing the tree for public safety reasons.

The tree is more than 100 years old and stands 47 feet tall.

For more information about why the tree is coming down please click here: http://www.savannahga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1612