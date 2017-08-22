DEVELOPING: BCSO responds to shooting death, suspect remains at large

By Published: Updated:

SHELDON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) is on the scene of a shooting incident that occurred in Beaufort County around 5:30 p.m. today, August 22.

Deputies secured the scene at Leaping Frog Lane in Sheldon and summoned Emergency Medical Services.

According to BCSO, one male has sustained at least one gunshot wound and was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

Witnesses reported the subject fled the area on a bicycle. They described the subject as an African American male in his mid-twenties, wearing a white t-shirt.

Sheriff’s Office deputies are actively searching for the subject at this time.

The public is urged to temporarily avoid the area as he is considered armed and dangerous, according to BCSO.

Residents can expect increased law enforcement presence in the Sheldon area over the next several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers 1-88 8-CrimeSC.

Additional information will be released, including the gunshot victim’s identity, when available.

Stay with News 3 for further updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s