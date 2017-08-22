DEVELOPING: BCSO responds to shooting death, suspect remains at large

SHELDON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) is on the scene of a shooting incident that occurred in Beaufort County around 5:30 p.m. today, August 22.

Deputies secured the scene at Leaping Frog Lane in Sheldon and summoned Emergency Medical Services.

According to BCSO, one male has sustained at least one gunshot wound and was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

Witnesses reported the subject fled the area on a bicycle. They described the subject as an African American male in his mid-twenties, wearing a white t-shirt.

Sheriff’s Office deputies are actively searching for the subject at this time.

The public is urged to temporarily avoid the area as he is considered armed and dangerous, according to BCSO.

Residents can expect increased law enforcement presence in the Sheldon area over the next several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers 1-88 8-CrimeSC.

Additional information will be released, including the gunshot victim’s identity, when available.

Stay with News 3 for further updates.