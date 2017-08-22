Community bowling alley hit with racist graffiti hosts night of Racial Harmony Bowling

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – An act of hate in the Lowcountry has sparked a move toward unity. Last week, a gas station, a community bowling center, and a church were vandalized with racist graffiti, but one of the business owners is using this as an opportunity to bring together people of different races and backgrounds.

The community bowling center off Ribaut Rd. in Beaufort was started by a local church , Love House Ministries, and their emphasis is community – a safe place for both kids and adults in Beaufort to hang out, spend quality time together, and bowl.

“I just thought that we were going to purchase it to have a church and just have two lanes for our youth department,” said Pastor Randy Roberts, owner of the bowling alley, “That was Randy’s plan, but God had other plans so hence the reason why now it’s a community bowling center.”

On Saturday, the back of the bowling alley wall was spray painted with racist graffiti.

“The newspaper says that it’s owned by Randy and Teresa Roberts of Love House ministries… and we’re black, but the reality is that we don’t own this, God owns this and he has no color.” said Roberts.

The initial thought for most was to paint over it…

“Just let it go and not to give them the satisfaction of responding, but I had different thoughts and I believed we would seize the moment so that we can be a bridge of unity for the community,” he said.

That’s why Love House Ministries and Eat Sleep Play Beafort are hosting a night of what they’re calling Racial Harmony Bowling.

“A free event where the community comes together… that’s how it started, but now it’s seem to expand so now we’ve got several other churches, several other organizations,” Roberts said.

And this time, they don’t want you to stay in your lane. Bowlers will rotate by number and your score won’t matter.

“We’re going to bowl strikes together and we’re going to bowl some gutters together… We’re going to laugh and have a good time,” he said, “By the time we leave this place you may have met a new friend… someone else of a different color and different background.”

Because he says it’s never about color or ethnicity or religion…

“While we may have different philosophies, we still have this thing called human race.”

The event at the community bowling center at 1140 Ribaut Rd. Wednesday night is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and free for the whole family.

You can view more details here, and donate to the bowling center on their website here.