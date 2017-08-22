City to hold meeting on proposed W. Bay Street improvements today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While Bay Street may be filled with plenty of cars and trucks, there are also plenty of people who live and work here that navigate the area on foot. That’s why the City of Savannah has been studying ways to make West Bay Street more pedestrian friendly.

They will hold a meeting today to specifically discuss improving the area on West Bay Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warner Street, an area that was not originally apart of the streetscaping plan.

But the Director of Tourism Management for the City of Savannah says that area is a key gateway into the city and downtown, therefore, it needs to be a part of the streetscape initiative.

If you’d like to give your input about the change to come here on Bay Street, the improvement meeting is happening at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 22, at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.

Streetscape elements include new sidewalks, new landscaping, furniture and on street parking.