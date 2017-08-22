Breastfeeding center opens in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA: New and expectant mothers now have a place to turn to for help.

Baby Cafe USA launched a resource center in Savannah on Tuesday for breastfeeding moms.

The cafe provides a community for moms to interact and learn how to keep their babies healthy.

Studies show that breastfeeding helps babies by preventing SIDS, childhood obesity and diabetes.

Breastfeeding also helps moms prevent or lower their risk of ovarian or breast cancer.

Morenike Tyehimba, lactation consultant, works on site to give moms guidance and support.

“Everyone needs to be supportive of breastfeeding, because if a mother has support, she’ll have longer duration which means she’ll breastfeed for longer which makes a healthier baby,” said Tyehimba.

The cafe is open every Tuesday from 10am to 12pm.

For more information, visit http://www.thebabycafe.org/.