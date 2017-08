PHILADELPHIA (NBC) — More than 40 people were injured, 4 critically, when two high speed commuter trains collided early Tuesday morning west of Philadelphia.

A spokesperson with SEPTA says one high speed train was heading into a station in upper Darby when it hit a park unoccupied train just after midnight.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Crews on site are still investigating what may have caused the accident.

Passengers on the train say they were shaken up by the collision.