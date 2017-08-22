Bluffton detectives seek to identify armed robbery suspect

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Police Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The sketch above is one of the suspects who held a man at gunpoint last Tuesday in the Berkeley Place parking lot.

The robbery happened on August 15 around 3 p.m. The victim stated he was walking back to his car when a black four-door sedan drove up behind him and two males got out demanding money.

If you know who this man is in the sketch, Bluffton Police Detectives urge you to contact Detective Thompson at 843-706-4540 or the Bluffton Police Department tip line at 843-706-4560.