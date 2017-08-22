Beach view of eclipse is a washout on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The total eclipse was a total letdown for some people in the coastal empire. But before the event, many people who hoped to see the eclipse from the shore were filled with excitement, like Cory Williams from Savannah. “It’s going to be cool, it’ll be different, I’ve seen my share of lunar eclipse is in those, those are cool.” Williams said. Esha Joseph, visiting from Bridgeport, Connecticut, crossed her fingers a beach viewing of the eclipse was possible. ” I was pretty much hoping that I would see the full eclipse and everything, but I didn’t get to see anything so it was kind of disappointing.” Joseph said. She and the hundreds of people who took the chance on a coastal view of the eclipse found it veiled in a cloak of clouds.

Some of the youngest viewers, like 9 year old Aaron, hoped for a major event, but got far less. “We saw it, like, kind of a minor eclipse?” Aaron said. Lee Towns of Savannah carried a welder’s mask to the beach, to protect his eyes from the eclipse that never really materialized. Towns says it was more like a weather event than a celestial phenomenon. “With clouds, it just felt like another thunderstorm passed by Tybee.” Towns said, who like many, said their disappointment did not eclipse the fun they had spending a Monday afternoon at the beach.