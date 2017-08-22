A Field Trip to Space

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It might not look like a classroom, but students from St. Andrew’s got the lesson of a lifetime.

Students like Sydney Orr, agree this trip taught them more than they could ever learn in a textbook and says “doing all of this now I have a deeper understanding of all sorts of stuff you wouldn’t normally learn in school.”

It may have been a day off from school, but don’t let the lake house fool you, these students were hard at work.

Johan Bregler, a junior at St. Andrew’s explained, “these last few days have been hectic because we were not exactly scrambling to get everything together but we still had a lot to do. So we’ve just been working these last couple of days. The payoff has been amazing”

Amazing is just one way to describe this group of students; passionate is another.

St. Andrew freshman Bowen Tan said, “passion, the cooperation, our interest make us successful and is the best part” of a working on a project like this one.

Each student brought something different to the table in order to make this project a success.

The morning was spent gathering the supplies, setting up the equipment, and preparing the box for its trip to space.

JCB donated tracking supplies to the St. Andrew’s in order to help them locate the box once it landed. The teacher, Aaron Greenall, wanted to make sure the school and company were represented on the payload, so he made sure the box was set up just right “this top half I want JCB on one side, I want blue and white on the other.”

The afternoon was reserved for the release of the balloon. The students were hoping they didn’t blow it.

With the balloon filled and ready to go it was time to see if their hard work paid off.

Greenall said, “seeing the students battle against problems but then getting excited when it goes right, working on new ideas when they were getting frustrated when it was going wrong, and then seeing their faces today when we finally let go of the balloon, they were running down the grass.”

It’s safe to say the students even surprised themselves. One student said “wow it actually went up…good job guys…we actually put it into space.”

In the age of technology, students from St. Andrew’s took a moment to enjoy a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Greenall was surprised when “the cell phones disappeared, the cameras all disappeared, they all for the first time innocence game back and they just looked at the sky and wow.”

The payload, which includes the cameras, atmospheric measuring equipment, and the JCB live link GPS tracker, landed around 8 o’clock last night in a huge lake west of Columbia.

FOLLOW UP: for anyone interested the payload from the wx balloon landed in a lake west of Columbia last night @JCBmachines @Savannah_SAS pic.twitter.com/uf0I6oUWHd — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) August 22, 2017

Greenall tells WSAV he has plans to continue to launch weather balloons and use the collected data in his classroom.