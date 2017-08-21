YFACE invites community to take strides towards better health at 9th annual walk, wellness fair

One-in-three children and teens in the United States are overweight or obese, according to the latest research from the American Heart Association. There’s a local group in the Coastal Empire that wants to help change those statistics.

The organization is called YFACE, Youth For A Cleaner Environment. Janice James formed this group in 2000 and began hosting the Healthy Kids Walk and Health and Wellness Fair in Savannah 9 years ago, as a way showing youth (and their families) that a healthy lifestyle can be fun.

On Monday, James visited The Bridge along with Iris Sarria, a community partner from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

They told us all about why it’s important to collaborate for this cause and what we can expect at this year’s Healthy Kids Walk and Health and Wellness Fair at Forsyth park this weekend.

Click ‘play’ to hear more.

If you’d like to attend, check out the details below: