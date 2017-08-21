Watch Live: Trump Announces Afghanistan Strategy

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Donald Trump will discuss the “path forward” in Afghanistan in a speech on Monday night, the White House said in a statement Sunday.

The speech, to be delivered at the Fort Myer military base in Arlington, Virginia, at 9 p.m. ET, will “provide an update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.”

The address comes after a lengthy strategy review in which White House and Pentagon officials mulled a more aggressive role for the American military in Afghanistan.