Worried the rain and clouds will dampen your eclipse experience? That may not be the case after all. A YouTube video shows a group of people standing in the rain during the solar eclipse in Shanghai on July 22, 2009.

As you can see from the video (sound was removed due to possible bad language), the sky became completely dark during the eclipse. So, even if you don’t get to use your cool glasses, you should be able to still experience the sudden darkness when the eclipse occurs.