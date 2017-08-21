UPDATE: FBI called in, weapons seized in Garden City murder investigation

Related Coverage Garden City Police investigates two murders in 24 hours

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Police are questioning four people following a deadly shooting that left a 41-year old man dead.

Now the FBI has been called in to help in this case.

Eliud Montoya was found shot to death Saturday, Aug. 19, on Old Dean Forest Road.

Police say he was targeted.

Authorities on the scene said this was a case of workplace violence.

Yesterday Garden City Police, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security searched a property in Effingham County connected to this case.

Authorities say they seized a number of weapons from this property, and took four people into custody.

so far no one has been charged in this murder.

But, police believe this crime could be part of a larger scaled criminal case.

Investigators say the men being questioned all worked with the victim.

News 3 will continue to follow this case.