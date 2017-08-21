UPDATE: FBI called in, weapons seized in Garden City murder investigation

By Published:

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Police are questioning four people following a deadly shooting that left a 41-year old man dead.
Now  the FBI has been called in to help in this case.

Eliud Montoya was found shot to death Saturday, Aug. 19, on Old Dean Forest Road.
Police say he was targeted.
Authorities on the scene said this was a case of workplace violence.
Yesterday Garden City Police, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security  searched a property in Effingham County connected to this case.
Authorities say they seized a number of weapons from this property, and took four people into custody.
so far no one has been charged in this murder.
But, police believe this crime could be part of a larger scaled criminal case.

Investigators say the men being questioned all worked with the victim.
News 3 will continue to follow this case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s