Traffic Alert: I-16 shoulder closures begin today for sign installation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Motorists should expect intermediate shoulder closures on Interstate 16 east starting Monday for installation of overhead guidance signs.

Shoulder closures will begin at 8 a.m.

Contractor Ozark Striping Co. Inc. will start at milepost 154 (near the Pooler Parkway interchange) on the eastbound right (outside) shoulder and will move toward Savannah, ending at MP 166 at Gwinnett Street/U.S.17 Alt. Drivers will be notified by advance warning signs and message boards.

Each closure will remain in place for at least two weeks per location. The time is necessary because the contractor will have to dig the hole, install rebar and pour concrete before installing the sign at each location. Shoulder closures will be less than 100 feet in length and will provide a safe working space for the contractor. This will not impact I-16 lanes of traffic.

This is a Georgia Department of Transportation project to replace overhead guide signs at 17 locations on I-16 east and west between Candler and Chatham counties at a cost of $4.5 million. The project is scheduled to be finished at the end of September.