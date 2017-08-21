Subaru of Hilton Head invites community to Yappy Hour on Wednesday to help ‘Clear the Shelters’

HARDEEVILLE, S.C.,

Would you like to add a four-legged friend to your family?

Subaru of Hilton Head is teaming up with WSAV and One Love Animal Rescue to help make that a possibility!

This Wednesday, August 23rd, they’re hosting their monthly Yappy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Subaru of Hilton Head in Hardeeville as a part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

On Monday, Jill Jauch with Subaru of HIlton Head and Karrie Bulski of One Love Animal Rescue, visited the studio to tell us more about the other ways you can help, like becoming a foster fur-parent or by donating much needed supplies. Check out the ‘wish list’ below.

Wish list for local shelters:

Dry Puppy, Kitten, Dog & Cat Food – Purina Pro Plan Adult/Puppy/Cat/Kitten; Wellness, Wholesome or Grain Free Varieties

Wet/Soft Canned Puppy or Cat Food

Kitty Litter & Puppy Pads

Dog and Cat Toys & Treats– of all kinds, Kongs, Nylabones, Pill Pockets, Chews

Puppy and Kitten Milk Replacement

Blankets, Comforters, Towels, Pet Beds

Sensitive/Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo & Cat Wipes

Flea Preventative – Activyl for both dogs and cats of all sizes

Heartworm Preventative

Leashes and Collars for Cats and Dogs

Gentle Leader Head Harnesses or Easy Walk Harnesses

Crates of all sizes

Paper Towels, Hand Sanitizer and Fragrance-Free Laundry Detergent

Gift cards for Pet stores, Target, Walmart, Visa/MC gift card

