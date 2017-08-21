St Andrew’s Students Turn their Eyes to the Skies

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:

One of the only schools who stayed in session and watched the Eclipse together today was St Andrews.

Students from the Savannah campus came out to a courtyard, glasses on, to get a glimpse of the sun, moon and a lot of clouds.

But while you could only see this solar phenomenon in spurts, everyone we talked to said it was worth it.

“It’s slowly moving away sadly. Its slowly moving away a couple centimeters,” said Walker, a St Andrew’s Elementary school student. “I really enjoyed it and i hope the next generations after us can enjoy it as well.”

“it was really weird because it looked like it disappeared for a while, but we didn’t realize it was half a half.”

43:40 “i thought it was pretty amazing, it was really cool,” said Milan Iezzi.
“What was it like when you looked up?”
“It was like red and firey orange and firey red and there was a shadow over it. It was really cool. I haven’t seen anything like it.”

“We were walking over and everybody was going i cant see it i cant see it,” said Sophia, a St Andrew’s elementary student. “Then we looked up and it was the reddest thing i’ve ever seen. It was a crescent, it was blood red, it was amazing.”

The students are looking forward to the next total solar eclipse in 2045, hopefully without as many clouds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s