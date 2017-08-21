SCMPD searches for stolen car

SAVANNAH, Ga. – With a slight chuckle to keep away the tears, she said, “It’s like when it rains, it pours.”

AnneChristine Fay, 22, says she went home to New Jersey last week to care for her dad.

“He had surgery, he just got diagnosed with colon cancer,” she said.

Fay is a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital and left after work on Friday. She says she came back four days later to the Moss Pointe Apartments and was welcomed with the unthinkable.

“My car was gone,” Fay said.

Fay has driven her brown 1989 Chevrolet Caprice with Jersey plates, pictured above, for years.

“Wasn’t the best car, but I liked it. Had four wheels and it drove,” Fay said.

She says she has no idea who could have removed it from its parking spot.She called the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department and the case is currently being investigated. Officers and Fay are set to work through four days worth of surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.