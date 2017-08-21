SC Highway Patrol investigates two fatal weekend accidents

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal accidents that occurred over the weekend.

Officials say Israel Campos, 37, of Hilton Head, South Carolina was killed in a vehicle accident on August 18 in Beaufort County.

Around 2:05 the driver over-corrected a turn, causing the vehicle to overturn into a ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from his vehicle.

Kimberly Johnson, 28, of Dublin, Georgia and Alisha Grant, 27, of Denmark South Carolina were identified as the victims in a two-vehicle accident this weekend.

A Toyota Avalon was traveling south on I-95 on August 19, around 7:03 a.m. in Jasper County. A Ford Focus traveling northbound on the southbound side collided head on with the Avalon.

The occupants of the Ford Focus, Johnson and Grant, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Avalon was transported by EMS to Memorial Health with injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

A portion of I-95 was closed for around two hours while crews cleared the scene.