SC baby named ‘Eclipse’ in honor of today’s celestial event

By Published:
Freedom Eubanks poses with her newborn daughter named 'Eclipse'

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A baby born in South Carolina received a celestial name today in honor of the total solar eclipse.

Say “hello” to Eclipse, who was born this morning at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Freedom Eubanks told The Greenville News she feared the labor pains she felt Monday were another false alarm, but the contractions grew stronger and she knew her baby was on the way.

Her only concern: was the baby coming right away or on Tuesday?

On their way to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Eubanks and her husband, Michael, decided that if their daughter arrived on the day of the eclipse, then that would be her name.

Baby Eclipse was born at 8:04 a.m., weighing 6-pound, 3-ounces and with a full head of hair.

A decision well-made — the next total solar eclipse won’t be visible in South Carolina until March 30, 2052.

