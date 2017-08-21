Remembering Toraya Garvin: Friends, family host inaugural walk to bring awareness to childhood cancer

When Jenkins High School student Toraya Garvin lost her battle with cancer last year, her friends and family vowed that her spirit would live on.

They created the “Toraya Jai Garvin Foundation” to build a support system for area young people and to bring more awareness to leukemia.

Next month, marks the inaugural Toraya Jai Garvin Cure Childhood Cancer 5k Walk.

Click on the video box to watch our interview with Jenkins High teacher and president of the foundation, Gini Lea Ennis, and Miquan Green, director of communications for the foundation.

For more information, visit: https://teamtoraya.org/