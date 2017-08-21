Remembering Jerry Lewis & Dick Gregory: Odd Lot reflects on the passing of two pioneers

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Mondays are odd on The Bridge!

That’s because Odd Lot Improv troupe members always come by to help us keep the conversation going, however today the conversation took on a more serious tone.

Chris Soucy and Thomas Houston sat at the table to talk about the loss of Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory this past weekend.

They also took a moment to tell us about a new project they’re working on called the Odd Lot Radio Hour.

Click ‘Play’ to learn more and hear the full interview.

Click here to visit their website.