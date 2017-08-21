Remembering Jerry Lewis & Dick Gregory: Odd Lot reflects on the passing of two pioneers

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Mondays are odd on The Bridge!

That’s because Odd Lot Improv troupe members always come by to help us keep the conversation going, however today the conversation took on a more serious tone.

Chris Soucy and Thomas Houston sat at the table to talk about the loss of Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory this past weekend.

They also took a moment to tell us about a new project they’re working on called the Odd Lot Radio Hour.

Click ‘Play’ to learn more and hear the full interview.

Click here to visit their website.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s