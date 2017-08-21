Preparing to launch the weather balloon for solar eclipse

CAMDEN, S.C. (WSAV) – Today is the big day — in just hours the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will get a treat of a lifetime.

In Camden, South Carolina the students of St. Andrew’s are adding some last-minute touches before they launch their weather balloon.

This includes filling the box with the cameras and weather equipment in order to capture pictures/collect data during the solar eclipse.

JCB donated tracking equipment to the school so the students will be able to locate the balloon when it lands.

WSAV is excited to tag along and bring you the results from this journey. We will bring it to you live on-air and online during the Solar Eclipse Special at 2 p.m.