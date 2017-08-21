Preparing to launch the weather balloon for solar eclipse

By Published: Updated:

CAMDEN, S.C. (WSAV) – Today is the big day — in just hours the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will get a treat of a lifetime.

In Camden, South Carolina the students of St. Andrew’s are adding some last-minute touches before they launch their weather balloon.

This includes filling the box with the cameras and weather equipment in order to capture pictures/collect data during the solar eclipse.

JCB donated tracking equipment to the school so the students will be able to locate the balloon when it lands.

WSAV is excited to tag along and bring you the results from this journey. We will bring it to you live on-air and online during the Solar Eclipse Special at 2 p.m.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s