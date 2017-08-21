Photography tips for today’s eclipse

By Published:
Ray Cooper
Ray Cooper, volunteer for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, preps his equipment to provide live video of the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse at the state fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you plan to photograph the total solar eclipse today, here are some tips to help.

  • The pros say preparation is key. Make sure batteries are charged and bring some extras–you won’t get a redo!
  • Shoot in manual mode and remember you’ll need to get a filter for your lens.
  • If you’re using you phone, you can tape solar eclipse glasses to the camera.
  • Another fun way to capture the eclipse is with an app like “Hyperlapse” which create a time-lapse of all the phases of the eclipse.

