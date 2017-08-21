Photography tips for today’s eclipse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you plan to photograph the total solar eclipse today, here are some tips to help.
- The pros say preparation is key. Make sure batteries are charged and bring some extras–you won’t get a redo!
- Shoot in manual mode and remember you’ll need to get a filter for your lens.
- If you’re using you phone, you can tape solar eclipse glasses to the camera.
- Another fun way to capture the eclipse is with an app like “Hyperlapse” which create a time-lapse of all the phases of the eclipse.