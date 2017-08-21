Meet this week’s Perfect Pets; Humane Society announces new Critter Corner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Meet Storm Blue. She’s a 4-year-old mixed breed pooch looking to make waves for one lucky soon-to-be pet owner. This little lady hurricane is very sweet, and wants to give you lots of attention.

Meet Peppa! She’s a 1-year-old kitty with a lion-like attitude. She’s curious, loving and looking from someone to go on adventures with. when she’s not exploring, she just wants to cuddle in someone’s lap. Could it be yours?

In this week’s Perfect Pet, we meet a cat who may just upstage Kyle Dennis. This is Topper.

Topper is a 2-year-old shorthair available at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. She’s very curious and quite the talker possibly telling us all her stories about things she did better than Kyle.

If you’d like to adopt these Perfect Pets, you can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.