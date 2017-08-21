Florida city to remove Confederate monument

By Published:
Monument vandalized in Woodlawn Cemetery with red spray paint. [via NBC]

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Officials in a Florida city say they’re taking down a memorial to Confederate soldiers at a city-owned cemetery.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Maybe Jeri Muoio said Monday that the city has asked the Daughters of the Confederacy to remove the memorial for months and that the group has declined.

The group erected the monument at Woodlawn Cemetery in 1941. Muoio said, “We lost our patience.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when the 10-foot-tall marble monument would be removed.

A worker removing the spray paint from the monument in Woodlawn Cemetery. [via NBC]
The monument is carved with a Confederate flag, as well as words honoring soldiers.

It was vandalized over the weekend with red spray paint. Police have said the monument also was vandalized a few weeks ago.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s