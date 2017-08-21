Florida city to remove Confederate monument

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Officials in a Florida city say they’re taking down a memorial to Confederate soldiers at a city-owned cemetery.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Maybe Jeri Muoio said Monday that the city has asked the Daughters of the Confederacy to remove the memorial for months and that the group has declined.

The group erected the monument at Woodlawn Cemetery in 1941. Muoio said, “We lost our patience.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when the 10-foot-tall marble monument would be removed.

The monument is carved with a Confederate flag, as well as words honoring soldiers.

It was vandalized over the weekend with red spray paint. Police have said the monument also was vandalized a few weeks ago.

___

