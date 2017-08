The excitement is building for today’s solar eclipse!

While the totality may only last a few minutes, the fun lasts throughout the night.

Join Jeremy Davis, Clay Johnson and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra for a Big Swingin’ Post Eclipse party at the Jinx on Congress Street.

They’re celebrating great music, celestial wonders, and the work of the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

Showtime 6:30pm, FREE.

