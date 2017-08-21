Crash on Hwy. 204 leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to reports, officers were called to Highway 204 at King George Boulevard about 2:50 p.m. where they found the injured pedestrian and three damaged vehicles.

Lewis Henkel, 70, and Anselmo Lopez Baustia, 25, were both traveling westbound on Highway 204.

Henkel attempted to change lanes, striking the right side of Lopez-Baustia’s vehicle.

The impact sent Lopez-Baustia’s vehicle into the median where Darrien Sandifer, 35, was standing.

Sandifer could not get out of the way and was struck by the vehicle.

Sandifer was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in Lopez-Baustia’s vehicle was also transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Another vehicle was damaged by flying debris.

TIU continues an investigation into the incident.