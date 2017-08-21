Council, bar owners ready to discuss possible changes to alcohol beverage ordinance

Savannah — (WSAV)

A controversial issue is up for debate again. This week, bar and restaurant owners will speak out about the city’s alcohol beverage ordinance, and what changes they believe need to be made to it.

Many bar and restaurant owners say the current ordinance isn’t clear. And many complain they’ve spent a lot of money on bar cards that aren’t being enforced.

The ordinance requires bartenders, servers and even pedi cab drivers to purchase the bar cards. They cost 45 dollars and you also have to take an online safety class.

But, many complained the city isn’t enforcing their use. Even the city admitted they should spend more time making the ordinance clearer.

“The city has realized there are some things that aren’t necessarily working as well as they should and so this is an opportunity for the community to come together and for the city to gather some input as they make those changes,” says Bridget Lidy, Director of Tourism Management and Ambassadorship.

The public will have two opportunities to speak about the alcohol ordinance this Wednesday, August 23rd, at 2 p.m., and then later at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public at the Savannah Civic Center.