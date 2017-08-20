Two years later, daughter of Charleston victim speaks out in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — On June 17, 2015, tragedy struck in Charleston, SC, where 21-year-old Dylan Roof murdered nine people.

Four of those nine people, were related to Reverend Sharon Washington Risher. One of them was a her mother, Ethel Lee Lance; two cousins and a childhood friend.

Asbury Memorial United Memorial Church was filled as members of the community and the church joined to hear her sermon.

This tragedy has caused Risher to speak out across the country to express her journey of loss, faith, forgiveness, racism and gun-violence prevention.

“It’s about running tragedy into triumph. I’m an accidental activist. never, ever in my wildest dreams did I think I’d have the national platform that I have,” Reverend Risher said.

This national platform has helped Risher with overcoming many of her struggles and she still faces these struggles today.

“How do you pick up the pieces of your lives that have been shattered,” Reverend Risher said. “Forgiveness is a very heavy spiritual act and it cannot be taken lightly.”

Rishers’ sermon left many in the church in tears and waiting outside to greet her after the service.