Sunday Morning Tropical Update

WSAV- Tropical Storm Harvey fought a battle with wind shear and lost. The remnants of Harvey include disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but this storm could re-gain strength and organization in the next few days. The storm is still tracking to the west at around 20 mph.

Another area of interest is north of Puerto Rico. The showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure have a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. The next storm to develop will take the name Irma.

