Peaceful art protest

Danni Dikes Published:

SAVANNAH, GA – On Sunday, Savannah Taking Action for Resistance organized a peaceful art protest in Forsyth Park.

The protest called for the city to either expand its meaning of the Confederate monument, or take it down. Activists taped art signs all along the fence of the 138-year-old statue as a peaceful way to show they’re against it.

Violent protests have erupted all over the country this week to remove Confederate statues following the rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. In Georgia, state law prohibits taking down any Confederate monument.

