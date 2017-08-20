Dog stroll on River Street

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Four- legged friends and their owners bombarded River Street for a dog stroll.

Hundreds joined Unity in the Community for their first River Street Dog Stroll.

Dogs an their owners, enjoyed food, games, music, other four-legged friends and music.

Some dogs even won prizes for best outfit and best personality. Other were rewarded with a delightful treat.

The four-legged friends have a place in our lives too. And we have a place in their,” said Founder, Sharon Butts. “It is about care, and not only being one with each other and the animals in our lives as well and what they can bring to us, and the joy that they bring to us and the help they can bring to us.”

Every third week of the month, Unity in the Community hosts various events that are targeted towards improving community engagement.

The non-profit’s focus is to support local business while also bringing communities together in the Savannah area. The next event is September 16-717, for the Parade of Chevrolet Impalas.