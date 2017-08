Hollywood — (WSAV)

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory is being remembered by fans all over the world.

He broke racial barriers in the 1960’s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health.

He was one of the first black comedians to find mainstream success in the early 1960’s.

Gregory also ran for President in 1968 as the Peace and Freedom Party Candidate.

He was 84 years old.