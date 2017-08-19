Wrong-way driver, passenger killed in Jasper Co wreck

A driver and passenger were both killed just after 7:00 Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Jasper County. According to LCpl Matt Southern with the SC Highway Patrol, the driver, who has not been named, was going the wrong way in the south bound lane. The driver and the passenger were both wearing their seatbelts but sustained fatal injuries at the scene. They collided with a Toyota Avalon driven by B. Suthar of Georgia around mile marker 2 on the interstate. Suthar sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened about 7:03 am and traffic was blocked until just before 10am.