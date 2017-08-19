Saturday Morning Tropical Update

By Published:

There are three areas in the tropics that Storm Team 3 is watching. The first is Tropical Storm Harvey. The second is an area of low pressure located about 300 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The third area is a tropical wave located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, about half way between the Lesser Antilles and Africa. The next system to gain tropical status will take the name Irma.

As of Saturday morning, Harvey was 280 miles SSW of St. Croix. This tropical storm will continue to move west over the weekend.

