Neighbors join for community service day

SAVANNAH, GA., (WSAV) — This community got many out of bed to give back on this Saturday morning.

The West Broad Street YMCA held its’ first community clean up where people came out to help with get them ready for another successful year. The YMCA hosts a number of before and after school programs and even has a early childhood learning center.

Those who volunteered helped to beautify this facility even more. Volunteers assisted with resurfacing the playground, painting, repairing a few benches and even fixing up the green house.

A Savannah Chatham Metro Police officer, who patrols the area even stopped by to get his hands dirty.

According to YMCA Board member, Molly Lieberman, “With a big awesome facility like this that serves so many people there is just things people can do to pitch in to keep it safe and beautiful and functional. So we’re definitely going to be reaching out to our friends again to support this effort.”