JCB helps St. Andrew’s for the Solar Eclipse

Students at St. Andrews have been hard at work preparing for the solar eclipse. With the help of their teacher Mr. Aaron Greenall the group will be launching a weather balloon on Monday, August 21st to collect data and snap pictures during the solar eclipse. Once the balloon pops the equipment needs to be found and that’s where JCB comes in.

This is a first actually. Typically every machine that has the LiveLink allows us to get data off of the machine. Whether it’s location, hours, health etc. In this case it will allow us to locate the vehicle and track the ascent/descent. -Chris Giorgianni